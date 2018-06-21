Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ALD ALD Update on the share buyback program 21-Jun-2018 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE update on the share buyback program Paris, 21 June 2018 ALD SHARE BUYBACK PERIODIC UPDATE ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 14 June 2018 and 20 June 2018, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation"). The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 22 May 2018 a description [1] of which is accessible on ALD website. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's Issuer's identifying Transaction Identifying Total Daily Market name code date code of daily weighted (MIC financial volum average code) instrument e purchase (in price of numbe shares r of share s) ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/06/2018 FR0013258662 9,796 14.98943 XPAR ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 15/06/2018 FR0013258662 13,11 15.19598 XPAR 9 ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18/06/2018 FR0013258662 12,42 15.37466 XPAR 9 ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18/06/2018 FR0013258662 3,000 15.41472 CHIX ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18/06/2018 FR0013258662 3,000 15.41012 TRQX ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 19/06/2018 FR0013258662 12,78 15.36564 XPAR 5 ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 19/06/2018 FR0013258662 4,147 15.27823 TRQX ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 19/06/2018 FR0013258662 104 15.23000 BATE ALD SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 20/06/2018 FR0013258662 10,71 15.23769 XPAR 5 TOTAL 69,09 15.2605 5 A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website [2]. Press contact: Stephanie Jonville +33 (0)1 42 14 38 99 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com ALD ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business. With over 6,300 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.54 million vehicles (at end March 2018). ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale. For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive [3] or visit www.aldautomotive.com [4]. This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the targets and strategies of ALD SA (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together with the Company, the "Group"). These forward-looking statements are based on a series of assumptions, both general and specific, in particular the application of accounting principles and methods in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) as adopted in the European Union. These forward-looking statements have also been developed from scenarios based on a number of economic assumptions in the context of a given competitive and regulatory environment. The Group may be unable to: - anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors likely to affect its business and to appraise their potential consequences; - evaluate the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or a combination of risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those provided in this document and the related presentation. Therefore, although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to it or its management or not currently considered material, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, overall trends in general economic activity and in the Group's markets in particular, regulatory changes, and the success of the Company's strategic, operating and financial initiatives. More detailed information on the potential risks that could affect the Company's financial results can be found in the Registration Document and in the Last Financial Report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Investors are advised to take into account factors of uncertainty and risk likely to impact the operations of the Group when considering the information contained in such forward-looking statements. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business rankings and market positions are internal. The financial information presented for the year ending 31 December 2017 was reviewed by the Board of Directors on 7 February 2018 and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date. 