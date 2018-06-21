SodaStream Unveils Limited Edition Set "Love is Love" in Celebration of Pride Month

The limited edition set includes two same-sex "parent" bottles, a "child" bottle, and a home shaped package that conveys the universal love message "home is where your love is."

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month, SodaStream International LTD (NASDAQ: SODA), the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world, released today its limited edition, collectible "Love is Love" bottles, portraying same-sex families. The bottles are promoted by a sincere and touching animated video.

To view the video, visit SodaStreamPride.com.

The video depicts a man and woman spending an ordinary day in the park with two small girls, playing on swings and sharing ice cream cones. We see the two adults comforting one of the children who fell down. The camera then shows all four characters returning home. The man and woman eventually part ways to two separate houses and embrace their respective spouses, revealing the adults are actually two same-sex couples with one child each.

The special edition SodaStream Love is Love set includes two "parent" 1-liter bottles and one "child" half-liter bottle imprinted with depictions of the family characters from the video. Each set is packed in a house-shaped box, which echoes the campaign message, "Home is where your love is."

"SodaStream is proud to celebrate Pride month on a global scale", explained Daniel Birnbaum, Chief Executive Officer of SodaStream. "We are a company committed to forging and celebrating bonds across all nationalities, religions and sexual orientations. We hope this campaign will inspire communication and help us all join together to spread a message of love."

The limited-edition bottles are sold exclusively online and retail for $24.99.

About SodaStream

SodaStream is the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world (in terms of volume consumption). SodaStream enables consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water in seconds. By making ordinary water fun and exciting to drink, SodaStream helps consumers drink more water. SodaStream sparkling water makers offer a highly differentiated and innovative alternative to consumers of bottled and canned carbonated soft drinks. The products promote health and wellness, are environmentally friendly, cost effective, and are customizable and fun to use. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 45 countries. To learn more about how SodaStream makes water exciting, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest,Instagram and YouTube, visit www.SodaStream.com.

