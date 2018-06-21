PowerObjects Announces TECH@Housing Sponsorship for The Chartered Institute of Housing's Housing Exposition 2018

PowerObjects will be exhibiting their integrated solution for housing, PowerProperty, built with Dynamics 365 and Microsoft's Business Applications.

LONDON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company are proud to announce that they will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the Chartered Institute of Housing's annual Housing Exposition. A recognised Microsoft partner, PowerObjects provides outstanding service, support and leadership for Dynamics 365 and Microsoft's stack of business applications.

"PowerObjects are thrilled to be participating in this event for the second year," says Rahul Pawar, Sales Director EMEA at PowerObjects. "This conference allows us to showcase our housing solution and the wide range of functionally that Microsoft's Dynamics 365 platform offers for digital business transformation within the sector."

PowerObjects' housing solution, PowerProperty, harnesses the power of the Microsoft Cloud to drive change by reducing costs, improving the customer experience, managing growth and ultimately helping housing organisations look to the future with an integrated Microsoft platform for both the front and back office.

"PowerProperty, which we've built from Microsoft's suite of business applications, offers housing organisations an innovative and effective way to improve the entire customer experience of their tenants," says Pawar. "From the front and middle to the back office, our solution ultimately helps those groups strengthen the relationships with their customers, ultimately providing a better and more robust customer and staff experience, eliminating process and data silos with a single Dynamics 365 platform"

PowerObjects will be exhibiting their solutions at booth TE1 in the TECH@Housing area. You can learn more about PowerObjects by reviewing our event profile and exploring our housing webpage.

About PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company

PowerObjects is a leading global systems integrator for Microsoft Business Applications. Looking through the lens of Microsoft Dynamics 365, PowerObjects leverages the business application platform to deliver industry specific processes and workloads through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons.

