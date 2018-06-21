Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held on 20thJune 2018 at 12.00 noon, at Chandos House, 2 Queen Anne Street, London, W1G 9LQ.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

Resolution Ordinary/ Special For Against Withheld Total votes cast No. of votes % No. of votes % 1. To receive the Annual Financial

Report Ordinary 62,192,743 100 0 0 0 62,192,743 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy Ordinary 62,011,302 99.74 164,370 0.26 17,071 62,192,743 3. To approve the Directors' Annual

Report on Remuneration Ordinary 62,011,302 99.74 164,370 0.26 17,071 62,192,743 4. To re-elect Zev Furst as a Director Ordinary 62,012,332 99.74 164,370 0.26 16,071 62,192,743 5. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director Ordinary 62,012,332 99.98 14,370 0.02 166,071 62,192,743 6. To re-elect Michel Meeus as a Director Ordinary 62,012,302 99.74 164,370 0.26 16,071 62,192,743 7. To re-elect Guido Michelotti as a Director Ordinary 62,012,302 99.74 164,370 0.26 16,071 62,192,743 8. To re-elect Adelmo Schenato as a Director Ordinary 62,012,302 99.74 164,370 0.26 16,071 62,192,743 9. To re-elect Enrico Testa as a Director Ordinary 62,012,302 99.74 164,370 0.26 16,071 62,192,743 10. To re-appoint

BDO LLP as auditor Ordinary 62,162,302 99.98 14,370 0.02 16,071 62,192,743 11. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees. Ordinary 62,162,302 99.98 14,370 0.02 16,071 62,192,743 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 62,162,302 99.98 14,370 0.02 16,071 62,192,743 13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Special 62,012,302 99.74 180,441 0.29 0 62,192,743 14. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares. Special 62,162,302 99.98 30,441 0.05 0 62,192,743 15. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice. Special 62,033,373 99.74 159,370 0.26 0 62,192,743

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Ben Harber

Secretary

20 June 2018