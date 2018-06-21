Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM
London, June 20
Cadogan Petroleum plc
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held on 20thJune 2018 at 12.00 noon, at Chandos House, 2 Queen Anne Street, London, W1G 9LQ.
The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting are reported below:
|Resolution
|Ordinary/ Special
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|Total votes cast
|No. of votes
|%
|No. of votes
|%
|1. To receive the Annual Financial
Report
|Ordinary
|62,192,743
|100
|0
|0
|0
|62,192,743
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|Ordinary
|62,011,302
|99.74
|164,370
|0.26
|17,071
|62,192,743
|3. To approve the Directors' Annual
Report on Remuneration
|Ordinary
|62,011,302
|99.74
|164,370
|0.26
|17,071
|62,192,743
|4. To re-elect Zev Furst as a Director
|Ordinary
|62,012,332
|99.74
|164,370
|0.26
|16,071
|62,192,743
|5. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director
|Ordinary
|62,012,332
|99.98
|14,370
|0.02
|166,071
|62,192,743
|6. To re-elect Michel Meeus as a Director
|Ordinary
|62,012,302
|99.74
|164,370
|0.26
|16,071
|62,192,743
|7. To re-elect Guido Michelotti as a Director
|Ordinary
|62,012,302
|99.74
|164,370
|0.26
|16,071
|62,192,743
|8. To re-elect Adelmo Schenato as a Director
|Ordinary
|62,012,302
|99.74
|164,370
|0.26
|16,071
|62,192,743
|9. To re-elect Enrico Testa as a Director
|Ordinary
|62,012,302
|99.74
|164,370
|0.26
|16,071
|62,192,743
|10. To re-appoint
BDO LLP as auditor
|Ordinary
|62,162,302
|99.98
|14,370
|0.02
|16,071
|62,192,743
|11. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.
|Ordinary
|62,162,302
|99.98
|14,370
|0.02
|16,071
|62,192,743
|12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
|Ordinary
|62,162,302
|99.98
|14,370
|0.02
|16,071
|62,192,743
|13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.
|Special
|62,012,302
|99.74
|180,441
|0.29
|0
|62,192,743
|14. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
|Special
|62,162,302
|99.98
|30,441
|0.05
|0
|62,192,743
|15. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.
|Special
|62,033,373
|99.74
|159,370
|0.26
|0
|62,192,743
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.
Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.
Ben Harber
Secretary
20 June 2018