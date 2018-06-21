UK Mortgages Ltd - Investment Update and Share Issuance
PR Newswire
London, June 21
21 June 2018
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
("UKML" or the "Company")
Investment update and intention to issue new ordinary shares
Investment update
Update on existing investments
- Malt Hill No.1 (Coventry Building Society - CBS)
- Exceptional performance - no loans currently in arrears. Only three loans previously in arrears, all cured within 1 month.
- Oat Hill No.1 (Capital Home Loans - CML)
- Performing better than expectations -just 42 loans in arrears out of 4,613 to the value of £49,737 from a pool value of £551m.
- Pool value also likely significantly higher than at purchase.
- Cornhill No.2 (The Mortgage Lender - TML)
- Portfolio growing - pipeline now approximately £190m
- Well received preparatory investor meetings at Global ABS Conference
- Just one loan in arrears
New Investments
- Malt Hill No.2 (CBS)
- Purchase of new portfolio of £350m Buy-to-Let loans announced late April and terms concluded on 1 June
- Marketing of securitisation currently in progress - roadshow completed - book-build and pricing in progress, with expected closing by end of June
- Likely IRR 6.25%-6.5%
- Keystone Property Finance (KPF)
- Termsheet signed on 19 June with KPF for an exclusive forward flow arrangement to acquire a portfolio of UK Buy-to-Let mortgages beginning in late-summer 2018.
- KPF are an existing specialist lender to portfolio landlords who have been actively originating mortgages for various third parties since 2012.
- Existing originator, so able to switch origination from existing funding provider to UKML immediately, meaning lending scale achieved from the outset: https://www.keystonepropertyfinance.co.uk.
- UKML capital can be raised and allocated incrementally as portfolio grows, minimising cash drag.
- Likely IRR in excess of 7%
Intention to issue new shares
The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (LSE: UKML) today announces its intention to issue new shares. In order to complete the new Coventry transaction and to provide initial funding for the Keystone transaction, the Company is seeking to raise additional equity capital through the issue of new ordinary shares to raise £20 million.
UK Mortgages Limited was launched on 7 July 2015 with an investment objective of providing shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of UK mortgages.
The Board today announces that the Company is intending to raise additional equity capital through the issue of new ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (the "New Shares"). The New Shares will be issued at 86.71 pence, representing a premium of 1.5% to the ex dividend unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share as at 30 April 2018. The Company has already received positive indications of support for the fund raise, including from members of the board and manager.
In addition to raising additional equity capital the Company is seeking to put in place a revolving credit facility as a further option for funding of future capital investments.
Following the syndication of the second Coventry portfolio and the signing of the Keystone transaction, the Manager has updated its projections as to dividend cover. This updated analysis will be made available shortly at the Company's website: www.twentyfouram.com/funds/uk-mortgages-fund. The Board will continue to review the dividend policy in light of the modelled evolution of the Company's yield.
How to participate
Qualified investors (as defined in section 86(7) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended)) are invited to apply for New Shares by contacting Numis Securities Limited ("Numis") on the contact details below. The decision to allot New Shares to any qualified investor shall be at the absolute discretion of the Company and Numis.
Expected timetable
Fund raise opens7am, 21 June 2018
Latest time and date for receipt of commitments12pm, 25 June 2018
Announcement of results of Issuance25 June 2018
Admission and dealings in New Shares on the London8am, 27 June 2018
Stock Exchange's Specialist Fund Market
Further information
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/ or please contact:
TwentyFour Asset Management +44 (0)20 7015 8900
John Magrath
Alistair Wilson
Numis Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown
Chris Gook
