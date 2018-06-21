Cegereal SA, the French Core Office REIT - 100% of its portfolio certified for its environmental performance

Paris, June 21, 2018 - 8:00 a.m.

100% OF CEGEREAL'S PORTFOLIO CERTIFIED FOR ITS ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE

Cegereal announces that it has achieved the highest environmental standards, having received both BREEAM In-Use International and NF HQETM Exploitation certification for its entire portfolio.

The Hanami campus, acquired by Cegereal in December 2016, has officially obtained NF HQETM Exploitation "Excellent" certification from independent organization Certivéa, after receiving BREEAM In-Use International "Very Good" certification in March.

As a result, Cegereal now has dual environmental certification for its entire portfolio.

These achievements are consistent with Cegereal's environmentally friendly approach, which was rolled out a number of years ago and has been driven by the success of its "Upgreen your Business" program. Cegereal regularly receives recognition for its commitment to the environment and the quality of its non financial information, coming second in the 2017 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking in the "listed office property companies in Europe" category and winning two Gold Awards at the latest annual conference of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).

Jérôme Anselme, Chief Executive Officer of Cegereal, said: "we are delighted to have received these environmental distinctions, which are the fruit of concrete initiatives taken by our teams and all of our stakeholders across our entire portfolio. This dual recognition boosts Cegereal's position as a property company committed to corporate social responsibility and determined to support society's transition towards the city of tomorrow. Cegereal will continue to pursue its ambitious CSR policy so that it can offer its tenants a new generation of offices combining performance and creativity as well as well-being and productivity, all while reducing its environmental footprint."

Investor Calendar

July 26, 2018 First-half 2018 results

November 15, 2018 Third-quarter 2018 revenue

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Aliénor Miens / +33 6 64 32 81 75

alienor.miens@citigatedewerogerson.com Investor Relations

Charlotte de Laroche / +33 1 42 25 76 38

info@cegereal.com

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value is estimated at €1,257 million at December 31, 2017 (replacement value).

From an environmental point of view, Cegereal's portfolio is fully certified with NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International, and benefits from the "Green Star" rating in the international GRESB benchmark.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €514 million on June 20, 2018.

