Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces 2018 AGM Results

Eurocastle Announces 2018 AGM Results

Guernsey, 21 June 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces the results of its 2018 Annual General Meeting held yesterday, 20 June 2018. All ordinary and extraordinary business tabled before the meeting in accordance with the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 30 May 2018 was approved. A copy of this Notice is available on Eurocastle's website at www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com/).

In addition the Company issued 1,000 shares to each of its three independent directors as part of their in-place compensation arrangements. The shares were issued out of treasury shares held by the Company. The total shares outstanding therefore remains 66,121,054, while those excluding treasury shares now stands at 52,715,164.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com/).

