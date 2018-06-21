

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Thursday despite the looming threat of a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies.



In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on EU steel and aluminum early this morning, the European Union will start charging import duties of 25 percent on a range of U.S. products on Friday.



'The rules of international trade, which we have developed over the years hand in hand with our American partners, cannot be violated without a reaction from our side,' the 28-nation EU's trade chief, Cecilia Malmstrom, said on Wednesday.



Asian stocks edged up in cautious trade as the world's most-powerful central bankers voiced concerns a trade war could force them to downgrade the economic outlook.



The dollar took support from a rise in U.S. yields while oil prices dropped after Iran signaled support for a small rise in crude output.



The pound extended losses on Brexit woes and ahead of Bank of England's monetary policy meeting later in the session. No change is expected to the bank rate, but investors look for any hints of an August rate rise.



Overnight, U.S. stocks finished mostly higher as trade fears ebbed and media companies jumped after Disney raised its offer for most of Twenty-First Century Fox's media assets.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7 percent to reach a fresh record closing high and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent while the Dow slipped 0.2 percent.



European markets also ended Wednesday's session mostly higher as bargain hunting at lower levels offered some support.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.3 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.3 percent while France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent.



