Alligator Bioscience's ATOR-1017 strongly activates both T cells and NK cells, important for the effective eradication of tumor cells

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), a biotechnology company developing antibody-based pharmaceuticals for tumor-directed immunotherapy, will present additional preclinical data for the drug candidate ATOR-1017 at the 3rd Annual World Preclinical Congress in Boston, US. ATOR-1017 is a monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of metastasizing cancer. ATOR-1017 activates the costimulatory receptor 4-1BB which is highly expressed on both T cells and NK cells in the tumor environment.

These new data show that ATOR-1017 activates NK cells as well as T cells, both contributing to an effective immune-mediated killing of tumor cells. NK cells are immune cells that directly target tumor cells which attempt to evade the immune system. NK cells also enhance the cytotoxic response induced by tumor specific T cells. Agonistic antibodies recognizing 4-1BB will therefore strengthen the tumor killing capacity of both NK cells and cytotoxic T cells.

The data further support a best-in-class profile for ATOR-1017, with demonstrated high efficacy and potential for tumor-directed immune activation.

"These preclinical data provide further evidence of ATOR-1017's unique positioning as a best-in-class 4-1BB antibody. ATOR-1017 has the properties and potential to minimize side-effects and to induce a powerful, long lasting immune response," said Christina Furebring, SVP Research, at Alligator Bioscience.

Dr. Karin Enell Smith, Senior Scientist Preclinical Development at Alligator, will give an oral presentation with the title: "ATOR-1017 - A tumor directed Fc?-receptor cross-linking dependent 4-1BB agonistic antibody" today at 3:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 p.m. CEST)

About ATOR-1017

ATOR-1017 is an immunostimulatory antibody (IgG4) that binds to the costimulatory receptor 4-1BB (also known as CD137) expressed on tumor-specific T cells and NK cells. 4-1BB has the capacity to support the immune cells involved in tumor control, making 4-1BB a particularly attractive target for cancer immunotherapy.

ATOR-1017 is differentiated from other 4-1BB antibodies, partly because of its unique binding profile, but also because its immunostimulatory function is dependent on cross-linking to Fc-gamma receptors on immune cells. The aim is to achieve effective tumor-targeted immune stimulation with minimum side effects.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

