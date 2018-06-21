SciBase Releases Major Improvements to Nevisense

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The previously announced breakthrough update to Nevisense, SciBase device for the early detection of melanoma, has now been released.

"To be accepted by an even broader customer group, we needed to improve the ease of use of Nevisense and make it easier to integrate into a clinic's workflow. We have achieved this with Nevisense 3.0 and I am delighted to announce the release of the product. Not only does the upgrade dramatically simplify the testing process, it also delivers an improved level of clinical accuracy. We consider this the most important update in the history of the product, and believe this will allow us to address the needs of the mainstream market," says SciBase CEO Simon Grant.

The key improvement is the elimination of the need for a reference measurement, which up until now has been the most complex part of the Nevisense test. Removing this streamlines the measurement procedure and makes Nevisense straightforward to learn and use. This is a very important improvement in usability and makes the product much easier to integrate into the patient flow at dermatology clinics.

At the same time the new algorithm has been shown to provide an improved level of clinical accuracy. Sensitivity has remained very high and increased slightly to 97%. Specificity has increased to 38% and negative predictive value (NPV) has improved to 99%.

The Nevisense 3.0 upgrade will be installed at a core group of 25 users in the EU (primarily Germany) in June, and will be available for general release after the summer. "We realise the impact that the launch of the new product may have on new customers who will prefer to wait for the general release to purchase Nevisense. We expect this to have a temporary negative effect on sales, balanced by an expected increase in incoming orders," says Simon Grant.

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on June 21, 2018.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed a unique point-of-care device for the accurate detection of malignant melanoma. Its product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and a FDA clearance in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies. SciBase is listed on Nasdaq First North ("SCIB"). Avanza is the certified advisor. Further information is available on www.scibase.com.

