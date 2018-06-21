

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased in May, as exports remained flat and imports rose, the Federal Customs Administration reported Thursday.



The trade surplus fell to CHF 2.3 billion in May from CHF 2.7 billion in the previous month.



In real terms, exports showed no variations in April, month-over-month, after a 0.4 percent increase in April.



Meanwhile, imports rebounded 3.1 percent from April, when it decreased by 0.4 percent.



A report released by the Federation of Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports climbed 5.3 percent annually to CHF 1.8 billion in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX