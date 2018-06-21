Der betreuende Spezialist ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank (ICFFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank (ICFFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer CAPSENSIXX AG
ISIN: DE000A2G9M17
WKN: A2G9M1
Kuerzel/mnemonic: CPX
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (16,00/17,00)
