Der betreuende Spezialist ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank (ICFFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

Emittent/Issuer CAPSENSIXX AG

ISIN: DE000A2G9M17

WKN: A2G9M1

Kuerzel/mnemonic: CPX

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (16,00/17,00)