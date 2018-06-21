NewVoiceMedia, a global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology, has been named a Leader by Ventana Research in its 2018 Value Index for Contact Center in the Cloud. NVM achieved top positions for Reliability and Validation, for its efficient operations, global capabilities and customer satisfaction.

Ventana Research's quantified, research-based index evaluates both vendors and their technology, assessing products for contact center needs ranging from handling, capturing and analyzing customer interactions to engagement, operations and agent management. Using the Value Index, organizations can examine cloud contact center vendors' offerings in the context of their own requirements.

NewVoiceMedia has been positioned as the Leader in the Value Index's Reliability category. The classification involves evaluation criteria intended to ensure that solutions can deliver the performance and scalability required. This includes the nature of the product's support for an organization's IT architecture, together with the sophistication of its development, customization and configuration support.

The company is also a Leader in the Validation category, which examines vendors' commitment to their market segment along with the breadth of their communication of relevant information. This includes the extent to which the company is focused on and committed to its product, how stable its management and financial conditions are and what existing customers say about the business and its products.

Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer of Ventana Research, comments, "To remain competitive, organizations must deliver the best possible customer experience through all channels of engagement. To provide a seamless and consistent customer experience, businesses must integrate channels of communication, share all available information among the employees and systems handing interactions, and maintain context as customers move from channel to channel. The Value Index provides businesses with the ability to assess cloud contact center software and determine the readiness of their existing and potential new vendors, enabling them to provide that differentiated customer experience.

"NewVoiceMedia has invested significantly to provide a simplified user experience for those organizations that need to operate an omnichannel contact center within Salesforce. Focusing on the customer experience needed across service and sales departments, NVM provides sophisticated speech and conversation analytics to optimize interactions through coaching and guidance. The company is rated as a Value Index Leader for Reliability, for its focus on efficient operations and its product's ability to operate across data center operations around the globe."

In NewVoiceMedia's recent Spring '18 release, the company unveiled key capabilities that will enable businesses to drive digital transformation and create unified, consistent and integrated experiences irrespective of the channel chosen by the customer. With the NVM Platform, businesses can route voice and interactions through email, chat, SMS, video and social channels in an integrated and unified manner, uniformly empowering digital and voice agents, optimising resources and improving management of KPIs across all customer interaction channels.

Dennis Fois, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, said, "We are delighted to be named a Leader in Ventana Research's Contact Center in the Cloud Value Index. Digital transformation is about changing the way businesses operate and interact with customers to provide a better experience, and we're passionate about making every conversation great irrespective of the channel chosen by the customer. We're proud to be attracting some of the world's highest-growth businesses as we continue to drive innovation that helps them provide this rich, consistent and integrated experience to serve better and sell more."

