PRO DESIGN, a leading supplier of high-end FPGA systems, announced today that Missing Link Electronics (MLE) will be its new partner for IP and systems design. Together, PRO DESIGN and MLE offer FPGA turnkey solutions consisting of hardware and software for various applications such as Data Center, High Performance Computing, Autonomous Driving and others. Those applications can be based on PRO DESIGN's proFPGA product family or on dedicated and customized FPGA platforms, designed and manufactured by PRO DESIGN.

"MLE has incredible know-how and experience in FPGA and systems design we design and manufacture outstanding FPGA hardware. This is a great combination that allows us to offer state-of-the-art FPGA turnkey solutions for various applications," said Philipp Ampletzer, Director Sales and Business Development at PRO DESIGN.

"FPGAs can provide significant compute acceleration. As an FPGA design service provider, we largely depend on a rich ecosystem offering FPGA hardware. In PRO DESIGN we have found a dependable partner to collaborate with on next-generation HPC and datacenter acceleration," says Endric Schubert, Co-Founder and CTO of MLE.

At ISC-HPC in Frankfurt from June 25 to 27, 2018 at booth L-416, both companies are introducing jointly developed solutions and concepts.

About Missing Link Electronics:

MLE was founded in 2010 by a group of business and technology veterans in the semiconductor and embedded systems domain and, since then, has established a reputation for delivering robust solutions in a timely manner. MLE has a sales and R&D office located in Germany and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

For more information, please visit: https://www.missinglinkelectronics.com/

About PRO DESIGN

The privately held company was founded in 1982 and has around 100 employees, with various facilities in Germany, France and USA. PRO DESIGN has more than 35 years of experience in the EDA and E²MS markets. It has built extensive knowledge in the areas of FPGA board development, electronic engineering, FPGA design, high-performance PCB design, mechanical construction, production, assembly and testing.

For more information, please visit: https://www.prodesign-europe.com/start

About proFPGA

The proFPGA product family is a scalable high-performance (multi-)FPGA solution, which meets highest requirements in the areas of FPGA-based prototyping, pre-silicon software development and FPGA-based computing. The modular concept of the proFPGA system using different motherboards, single tile FPGA modules, FPGA interconnects, interface and memory daughter cards allows the user to basically create any type of hardware configuration which is still reconfigurable and can therefore be adjusted to multiple applications.

For more information, please visit: https://www.profpga.com

