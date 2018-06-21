Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) would like to announce that the Company has developed and launched a new project for two banking brands.

The Company has been engaged by one of the biggest financial institutions in Brazil to create a new hybrid space for an event. Two different brands divide the space: a Digital Bank and an Innovation hub created by the bank to help promising startups in their growth phase.

The space created by YDreams Global has a unique design that allows both brands to keep their strong identities and co-exist in harmony. Each space has different interactive experiences created by YDreams Global to engage visitors. An estimated number of 20,000 people visited the booth during the 3 day event called CIAB, that took place in São Paulo in June.

CIAB is one of the biggest IT banking events in the world. Created in 1990, it is a reference in South America in the field of technology for the financial industry. This year it gathered some of the highest ranking executives of the main financial institutes in Brazil to discuss themes like Blockchain, IOT, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The most popular attraction was a digital pinball game created by the YDreams. Long lines of users waited to play the game. The Company is in discussions on how these solutions can be used in different events or as touch points by the digital bank.

"The banking industry is changing fast and banks have to adapt. Companies like YDreams Global are experts in innovation and real world engagement. The brands presence in events, retail banking and even their headquarters demand interactive solutions to create emotional bonding." - Stated Karina Israel, Chief of Operations of YDreams Global.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,300 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

