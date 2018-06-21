

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing confidence remained stable in June, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The manufacturing sentiment index held steady at 110 in June. The score was forecast to fall to 108 in June from May's initially estimated value of 109.



The indicator continues to stay above its long-term average of 100.



The balance of industrialists' opinion on personal production expectations has increased for the third month in a row and has reached its highest level since November 2000. The score came in at +22.



Meanwhile, manufacturers' optimism about the general production prospects for the sector weakened since the beginning of the year. The corresponding index dropped to 14 from 15 a month ago.



The index measuring past and expected workforce size rose to 4 and 5, respectively in June.



At the same time, the overall business confidence index remained unchanged at 106 in June. The composite indicator has remained at a relatively high level.



