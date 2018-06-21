

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Thursday, the Swiss National Bank is set to announce the outcome of its monetary policy assessment. The SNB is forecast to hold the rate on sight deposits at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc rose against the euro, pound and the yen, it fell against the greenback.



The franc was worth 110.91 against the yen, 1.1514 against the euro, 1.3106 against the pound and 0.9970 against the greenback as of 3:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX