

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence strengthened in June to the highest level in just over three years, survey figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 10.6 in June from 9.3 in May.



Moreover, this was the highest reading since May 2015, when it marked 13.0.



The index measuring consumers' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next twelve months improved in June, rising to 15.4 from 11.9 in May.



Meanwhile, households' financial situation about the past twelve months weakened in June, with the index falling to 6.0 from 8.9 percent in May.



However, their judgment about the general economic situation of the country over the next year improved from 12.3 to 13.9.



