OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JUNE 21, 2018 AT 11:00 AM





Change in the shareholding in Outotec Oyj





ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT, CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF A CHANGE IN THE SHAREHOLDING IN OUTOTEC OYJ





In accordance with the Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 5, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (Finland) has informed that its holdings in shares of Outotec Oyj (OTE1V) on June 20, 2018 has fallen below 5%, and is 4.88% and 8,935,072 shares/votes.





The share capital of Outotec Oyj consists of 183,121,492 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.









