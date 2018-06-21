

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data. The budget deficit is seen narrowing to GBP 6.3 billion in May from GBP 7.8 billion in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound dropped against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The pound was worth 145.29 against the yen, 0.8791 against the euro, 1.3090 against the franc and 1.3138 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



