MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

London, June 21

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:John Menzies plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsYes
An acquisition or disposal of financial instrumentsNo
An event changing the breakdown of voting rightsNo
Other (please specify)iii:No
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameLakestreet Capital Partners AG
Eugen Viehof
Michael Viehof
Klaus Viehof
The Estate of Bernd Viehof
Dr. Hans-Rudolf Kurth
Philipp Overdiek
Paul-Oliver Kemper
Israel Rozenthal
Dr. Rüger Holding GmbH & Co. KG
Max Aengevelt
Jürgen Pierburg
Xavier Knauf
Valentin Pierburg
First Names Trust Company (Isle of Man) Limited (as Trustee of The Mank Trust)
Tim T. Müller
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameLynchwood Nominees Limited
HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) LTD
Vidacos Nominees Limited
Euroclear Nominees Limited
State Street Nominees Limited
Securities Services Nominees Limited
Forest Nominees Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:18 June 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):20/06/2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached6.453%N/A6.453%5,390,643
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		6.463%N/A6.463%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00057900595,390,643N/A6.453%N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. A5,390,6436.453%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/a
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1N/AN/A
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2N/AN/A

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
N/AN/AN/AN/A
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A
11. Additional informationxvi
The persons subject to the notification obligations are parties to an agreement referred to in DTR5.2.1(a).

This disclosure has been calculated based on an issued share capital amount of 83,536,220.

Place of completionUnited Kingdom
Date of completion18 June 2018

© 2018 PR Newswire