MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: John Menzies plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Yes

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments No

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights No

Other (please specify)iii: No

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Lakestreet Capital Partners AG

Eugen Viehof

Michael Viehof

Klaus Viehof

The Estate of Bernd Viehof

Dr. Hans-Rudolf Kurth

Philipp Overdiek

Paul-Oliver Kemper

Israel Rozenthal

Dr. Rüger Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Max Aengevelt

Jürgen Pierburg

Xavier Knauf

Valentin Pierburg

First Names Trust Company (Isle of Man) Limited (as Trustee of The Mank Trust)

Tim T. Müller

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name Lynchwood Nominees Limited

HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) LTD

Vidacos Nominees Limited

Euroclear Nominees Limited

State Street Nominees Limited

Securities Services Nominees Limited

Forest Nominees Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 18 June 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 20/06/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.453% N/A 6.453% 5,390,643