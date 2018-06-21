Angelfish Investments Plc - Notice of AGM

sprite-preloader
London, June 21

Angelfish Investments Plc
("Angelfish" or "the Company")
Notice of AGM

21 June 2018

The Directors of Angelfish announce that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Kings Court, Railway Street, Altrincham, Cheshire WA14 2RD at 12.00 noon on Monday 16 July 2018. The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have been posted to shareholders and can be found on the Company's website www.angelfishplc.com

The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Angelfish Investments Plc
Andrew Flitcroft
Finance Director
+44 (0)7769 591096

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
David Coffman / Richard Nash
+44 (0)207 213 0880

About Angelfish Investments plc

The Company's Ordinary Shares and Preference Shares are admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London. The Company has the trading symbol ANGP for its Ordinary Shares and the trading symbol ANGS for its Preference Shares.


