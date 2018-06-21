Finquest Announces the Opening of a New Office in Frankfurt

Following a strong growth in number of European clients and to provide further opportunities for its Asian clients, Finquest, the leading platform that connects corporations, private equity firms, and M&A advisors with proprietary M&A opportunities in the mid-market space, has opened a new office in Frankfurt.

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- European corporations, private equity firms, and M&A advisors will now have easier and more direct access to mid-market M&A opportunities based in the Asia-Pacific Region. With a database of 1.7 million mid-sized companies in the region, proprietary algorithms, and a team of experts, Finquest's mission is to generate curated introductions for its clients seeking external growth opportunities.

According to Tanguy Lesselin, CEO: "It is extremely difficult -- not to say impossible -- for any corporate buyer to scan exhaustively, deeply, cost effectively, and in a matter of a few weeks, all potential M&A opportunities in a region that represents 50% of the worldwide GDP growth for the foreseeable future. Finquest does just that."

Another long-term trend Finquest wants to capitalize on is the desire of companies and M&A advisors to connect with Asia-based institutional capital and corporate buyers.

Frank Schlitzer, who will head the new Finquest office based in the central business district of Frankfurt, stated: "The market potential is tremendous for Finquest in this part of the world. Growth rates in Europe being what they are, companies are seeking additional long term top line growth in other geographies."

Frank brings more than 20 years of experience, having previously worked as a Senior Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence for almost ten years, covering Germany, the Nordics, and Eastern Europe. He also spent 8 years at Thomson Reuters, and 9 years at Dresdner.

About Finquest

Finquest is the premier platform delivering personalised connections to its clients who seek M&A and direct investment opportunities in the Asia-Pacific and European mid-market space. With a unique database, machine learning and a team of experts, Finquest provides targeted, curated and actionable connections, whilst maintaining complete confidentiality throughout the process.

With Finquest, clients can broaden their market access, creating a more efficient deal making environment. Finquest is headquartered in Singapore, and has offices in Luxembourg, Hong Kong, and Frankfurt. To learn more about Finquest, visit our website at www.finquest.com.

Media contact: Finquest

+65 6340 1920

press@finquest.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701235/logo_wordmark_midnight_blue_lrg_Logo.jpg