British Red Cross Working in Partnership with British Medical Auctions

The British Red Cross is delighted to announce our collaboration with Markus Grad, CEO of British Medical Auctions .

Markus has generously offered to support the work of the Red Cross in Hampshire and beyond by encouraging his clients to join him in his support, and also by sourcing equipment from his auction lots to donate to our Mobility Aids and Crisis Response services.

In Hampshire these vital services support the most vulnerable people in the county who are in need of a wheelchair or other mobility device, after injury or accident; or have an emergency such as fire, flood or forced evacuation, when they need assistance offered by our Red Cross staff and volunteers

Generally demand is greater than supply to borrow our mobility equipment, but with help from Markus and his contacts we hope to be able to help more people in need.

At the Red Cross we connect people's kindness with people in crisis.

Our thanks go to Markus and all at British Medical Auctions at the beginning of our association for all their support; we look forward to a long and successful partnership.

