BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's employee wage growth accelerated unexpectedly in April, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Gross earnings advanced 12.6 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 11.3 percent rise in March.



Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to moderate to 10.5 percent.



Net earnings, which excludes the family tax benefit, rose the same 12.6 percent in April from a year earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX