

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's central bank decided to keep its key rate unchanged, on Thursday, and hinted a rate hike in September.



The Executive Board of Norges Bank maintained its policy rate at 0.50 percent. The previous change in the rate was a quarter-point reduction in March 2016.



Policymakers said the outlook for the economy suggests that it will soon be appropriate to raise the key policy rate. As in March, the overall outlook and the balance of risks imply a gradual rate rise in the years ahead, the bank noted.



'The Executive Board's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggests that the key policy rate will most likely be raised in September 2018', Governor Øystein Olsen, said.



