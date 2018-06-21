sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Arix Bioscience Plc - Issue of Shares, Total Voting Rights & PDMR Notification

PR Newswire

London, June 21

Arix Bioscience plc

Issue of Ordinary Shares, Total Voting Rights and Director/PDMR Shareholding Notifications

Arix Bioscience plc (the "Company") announces that it has allotted New Ordinary Shares to non-executive directors, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy and the compensation agreed at their appointments, as follows:

Name of non-executive directorNumber of shares allotted
Trevor Jones9,535
David U'Prichard9,333
Franz Humer17,740
Meghan Fitzgerald5,201
Giles Kerr4,083

A further 13,333 New Ordinary Shares have been allotted relating to a non-PDMR award under the Company's Executive Incentive Plan. Application has been made for 59,225 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares and it is expected that admission of these New Ordinary Shares will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 22 June 2018.

Following the issue of 59,225 shares the Company will have a total of 134,823,243 ordinary shares of £0.00001 each in issue and a total number of voting rights in the Company of 134,823,243. The above figure of 134,823,243 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameTrevor Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusNon Executive Director
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.9909,535
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction19 June 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDavid U'Prichard
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusNon Executive Director
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.9909,333
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction19 June 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameFranz Humer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusNon Executive Director
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.99017,740
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction19 June 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMeghan FitzGerald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusNon Executive Director
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.9905,201
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction19 June 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGiles Kerr
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusNon Executive Director
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.9904,083
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction19 June 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information:

James Rawlingson Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)207 290 1050

- Ends -


