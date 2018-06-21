Arix Bioscience Plc - Issue of Shares, Total Voting Rights & PDMR Notification

Arix Bioscience plc

Issue of Ordinary Shares, Total Voting Rights and Director/PDMR Shareholding Notifications

Arix Bioscience plc (the "Company") announces that it has allotted New Ordinary Shares to non-executive directors, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy and the compensation agreed at their appointments, as follows:

Name of non-executive director Number of shares allotted Trevor Jones 9,535 David U'Prichard 9,333 Franz Humer 17,740 Meghan Fitzgerald 5,201 Giles Kerr 4,083

A further 13,333 New Ordinary Shares have been allotted relating to a non-PDMR award under the Company's Executive Incentive Plan. Application has been made for 59,225 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares and it is expected that admission of these New Ordinary Shares will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 22 June 2018.

Following the issue of 59,225 shares the Company will have a total of 134,823,243 ordinary shares of £0.00001 each in issue and a total number of voting rights in the Company of 134,823,243. The above figure of 134,823,243 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Trevor Jones 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.990 9,535 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David U'Prichard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.990 9,333 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Franz Humer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.990 17,740 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Meghan FitzGerald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.990 5,201 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Giles Kerr 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.990 4,083 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information:

James Rawlingson Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)207 290 1050

