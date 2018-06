BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Thursday, with automakers retreating after Daimler issued a profit warning, citing higher import tariffs amid an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.



Daimler shares fell as much as 4.4 percent, while BMW lost 2.9 percent and Volkswagen dropped 2.4 percent.



The benchmark DAX was down 59 points or 0.46 percent at 12,636 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.



