QuEST to Showcase Futuristic Aerospace Solutions at Farnborough International Airshow

Augmented reality solutions like AR360 and IoT based Asset Tracking to maximize operational efficiency for Aero OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers

QuEST Global, the pioneering engineering services provider, will be demonstrating their futuristic aerospace solutions at the biennial Farnborough International Airshow(FIA), one of the largest industry events, scheduled to be held in the UK from July 16 - 22 this year. Aligned with the industry's focus on digital engineering solutions and Aerospace 4.0, QuEST will showcase their expertise across the product life cycle, focusing on digital manufacturing, augmented reality, IoT based asset tracking and a complete embedded system solution at the event.

QuEST has meticulously added digital capabilities to their strong technical services portfolio through a series of acquisitions over the past years. While their engineering services have already been enabling OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to accelerate product development and reduce cost throughout the product lifecycle, the added benefits from digital capabilities such as the AR360 (augmented reality) platform and IoT based solutions will accelerate enterprise workforce productivity and facilitate improved asset monitoring in the supply chain.

FIA is at the forefront of emerging technologies and supporting change to evolve the future of the aerospace industry. With 1500 exhibiting companies and 73,000 trade visitors, the show facilitates interactions and opportunities for participants around the world. An associate sponsor for the global event, QuEST will be highlighting its expertise across various aero industry products (engines, structures, and systems), demonstrating how QuEST solutions contain the digital thread that can stitch together all the elements of the full product development lifecycle, at Hall 1, Booth #1570.

Steve Gerber, SVP & Global Industry Head- Aerospace and Defense, QuEST Global said, "Our presence in the Aerospace industry has been strong, as we have been providing engineering services to the top OEMs and Tier 1 companies for the last 20 years. As Aero OEMs are constantly scouting for end-to-end engineering services players like QuEST, it is important for us to continue to engineer solutions that leverage the latest digital technologies for bringing next level of quality and performance to our new and existing customers. With key organizations and global influencers all under one roof, FIA will be the perfect platform for us to showcase our continuously improving services portfolio that will equip global industry leaders to take up the challenges and opportunities in Aerospace 4.0."

OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are currently facing an impressive ramp up in production, supply chain and aftermarket services, while they are gearing up to embrace Aerospace 4.0. By developing solutions that have an immediate, positive impact to their customer's operational business metrics, QuEST partners with aerospace and defense companies to address any challenges they face. The company has developed in-house transformational solutions in areas like design / analysis, quality non-conformance analysis and disposition, manufacturing engineering, aftermarket engineering, supply chain and operations support that help customers achieve reduced cycle times and cost while improving overall quality. In addition to their expertise across various aerospace products, including aero engines, aero structures, and various types of aero systems components, QuEST is leveraging its digital capability across its services value chain to bring all new levels of performance and productivity.

About QuEST Global

QuEST Global (https://www.quest-global.com/) is a trusted engineering services and solutions partner to many of the world's most recognized Fortune 500 brands in aero engines, aerospace & defense, automotive, medical devices, oil & gas, power, hi-tech, industrial and rail with more than 10,000 associates. For more than 20 years, QuEST has been a trusted partner providing comprehensive support across the complete engineering lifecycle to help our customers improve efficiency, increase quality, create new products and open new markets. Through a collaborative and customized approach, QuEST enables its customers to manage traditional engineering requirements as well as the convergence of digital and mechanical technology to help them create safe, dependable and high quality products and services.