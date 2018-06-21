sprite-preloader
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 
OL GROUPE: ROMAIN DEL CASTILLO TRANSFERRED TO RENNES

Lyon, 20 June 2018


Olympique Lyonnais has announced the transfer of Romain Del Castillo to Stade Rennais for €2 million and a potential earn-out on the gain on a future transfer.

Romain Del Castillo arrived at the OL Academy in 2012 and was recently called up to the France "Espoirs" team.

Olympique Lyonnais thanks Romain and wishes him the best of success in his future career.


OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com
www.olweb.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Allshares, CAC Consumer Services, CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-53872-olg-200618-transfert-de-romain-del-castillo-gb.pdf

