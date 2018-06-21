OL GROUPE: ROMAIN DEL CASTILLO TRANSFERRED TO RENNES

Lyon, 20 June 2018
Olympique Lyonnais has announced the transfer of Romain Del Castillo to Stade Rennais for €2 million and a potential earn-out on the gain on a future transfer.
Romain Del Castillo arrived at the OL Academy in 2012 and was recently called up to the France "Espoirs" team.
Olympique Lyonnais thanks Romain and wishes him the best of success in his future career.
