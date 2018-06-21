

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly lower on Thursday as trade worries persisted and investors waited to see if OPEC and its allies would reach consensus on a deal to increase oil supply.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 11 points or 0.20 percent at 5,361 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Renault dropped half a percent and Peugeot lost 1.8 percent after German rival Daimler issued a profit warning, citing higher import tariffs amid an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.



Advertising company JCDecaux rose about 1 percent after it made a conditional $803 million takeover offer for Australia's APN Outdoor Group.



In economic releases, France's manufacturing sentiment index held steady at 110 in June, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed. The score was forecast to fall to 108 in June from May's initially estimated value of 109.



