Nokia signs five-year global IT infrastructure and application services deal with HCL Technologies

Deal marks key milestone in Nokia's digital transformation journey





21 June, 2018





Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has selected HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, as part of an important effort of streamlining Nokia's outsourced IT management services.

Nokia will partner with HCL for transforming and modernizing its IT infrastructure & applications landscape. HCL will transition services from four incumbent vendors to establish an integrated IT services delivery & design framework and will implement a transformation roadmap. The deal is intended to help Nokia drive operational efficiencies in line with previously announced targets.

HCL, with this deal, will build upon a strong existing engineering-centric partnership to encompass IT services. HCL will leverage its industry-leading next-gen technology services portfolio to provide Nokia with services around key transformational areas; such as cloud orchestration, digital platforms, big data analytics, cybersecurity, autonomics and modern collaborative workplaces.

"This is an important development for Nokia and takes our digital transformation efforts to a new level, both for how it will enhance our IT and operational efficiencies internally for Nokia, and for how it will enable us to further elevate service delivery to our customers. HCL's track record of delivering transformational services at scale makes them the right partner for this all-important initiative," said Nokia Chief Operating Officer, Joerg Erlemeier.

"This expansion of the HCL-Nokia relationship to include IT services is yet another testament to the alignment of our Mode 1-2-3 services with our customers' strategic imperatives and our impressive track record to deliver transformational services at scale" said C Vijayakumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCL Technologies. "The telecoms industry is at the forefront of today's fast-paced digital-led change and HCL is proud to be Nokia's transformation partner, powering them with the speed and agility required to meet the demands of a complex and transforming market."

These leading-edge solutions enabled by HCL will help Nokia meet the growing needs of a rapidly changing customer base, by providing higher levels of customer experience through digitalization, automation and the modernization of key IT systems & processes.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps forward looking enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses. HCL operates out of 39 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 7.8 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st March 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of products, solutions and services underlined by its Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience-centric and outcome-oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKSTM, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem-driven, creating innovative IP-partnerships and Organic IP to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi-service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 120,081 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit HCL Technologies (https://www.hcltech.com/)

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)





