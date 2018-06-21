Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2018) - RE Royalties Ltd. ("RER" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of the Company's fundraising campaign on FrontFundr (www.frontfundr.com), an investment platform that enables entrepreneurs to raise capital from all Canadians. RER is also pleased to announce that it has been included in a National Post feature, published on June 21, 2018, regarding the future of investing and how royalty financing is assisting in growing the renewable energy sector. A copy of the feature can be found here (http://project.mediaplanet.com/21015.pdf).

"As the first royalty company focused on the renewable energy sector, we are excited to be featured in the National Post," says Bernard Tan, the Company's co-founder and CEO. "Two years ago, we saw the opportunity to develop an innovative royalty financing solution that was unique in the renewable energy sector, and that had been very successful in other industries. We have since acquired 11 royalties on projects in three different countries and we provide investors with an opportunity to make a socially responsible investment, and to get a good return while helping the clean energy economy grow."

The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its campaign with FrontFundr. FrontFundr is a fintech company that enables entrepreneurs to raise capital from all Canadians. Investing in private companies was previously limited to angel investors and venture capitalists, but after recent regulatory changes, private investing is now open to a wider spectrum of investors. FrontFundr operates its online investment platform as a fully registered Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) in eight provinces in Canada.

"We are excited to be taking this next step in providing an investment opportunity for all investors to participate in creating more renewable energy" says Peter Leighton, co-founder and COO of RER. "Someone can now invest a thousand dollars and contribute to the renewable energy sector while having an investment with strong returns. Renewable energy is in the public interest. It is the future. We are proud to partner with RER in providing this unique investment opportunity to the public - Empowering everyone to directly drive renewable energy development by investing in this sector." to add Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of FrontFundr, Canada's leading online investing platform.

Background on RE Royalties Ltd.

RER is a corporation based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, that focuses on acquiring a portfolio of long-term renewable energy royalty income streams, mainly from projects already in operations or in advanced stages of development. RER's portfolio currently consists of 11 separate royalties from 473 megawatts of operational and late stage development projects in Canada, USA (Texas) and Europe. RER's royalties are based on gross revenues, with revenues backed by long-term agreements from investment grade off-takers, and the royalty agreements are typically 20 years in duration. RER's mandate is to provide shareholders with (1) a growing yield; (2) robust capital protection; (3) high rate of growth through re-investment and (4) a sustainable investment focus. RER has a strong pipeline of projects and management is currently reviewing acquisition opportunities in Europe, Japan and North America.

RER's royalty financing products provide RER's partners with a financing alternative that is more flexible than traditional debt and less expensive than traditional equity, similar to those provided by royalty financiers in the oil and gas, and mining industries. The small to mid-cap renewable energy project owner/operators represent a large market niche that is particularly underserved by traditional financial products. Royalty financing allows them to achieve their growth targets without resorting to either dilution or asset sales. RER is a pioneer and leader in providing royalty financing to this rapidly growing and underserved marketplace.

The Company has entered into an arrangement agreement with Baetis Ventures Ltd. (the "Baetis"), a capital pool company and 1165177 BC Ltd. ("CPC Sub"), pursuant to which Baetis will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company by way of a three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to a plan of arrangement. The acquisition by Baetis via the plan of arrangement of all of the issued and outstanding Company Shares will serve as Baetis's Qualifying Transaction (the "Transaction"). Although the proposed Transaction will result in the Company becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Baetis, the proposed Transaction will constitute a reverse takeover of Baetis inasmuch as the former Company Shareholders will own a substantial majority of the Baetis' common shares and all members of the board of directors of the resulting issuer will be designees of the Company. Baetis will be renamed as RE Royalties Ltd. Upon closing of the Transaction.

