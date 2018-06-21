Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2018) - On BNN, Sat June 23 & Sun June 24, 2018 -BTV-Business Television visits five companies in sectors including artificial intelligence, gold and cannabis.: Full Episode

EEStor Corporation (TSXV: ESU) - BTV checks in with this solid state electrical storage leader and their cutting-edge technology. See Feature

Eastmain Resources (TSX: ER) (OTCQX: EANRF) - Barry Allan, Mining Analyst at Laurentian Bank Securities, shares his thoughts on this high-grade gold exploration company whose economics are set to take them to the next level. See Feature

CannTrust (TSX: TRST) - With their 500,000 square foot facility in Niagara, ON, CannTrust strives to be a leader in the cannabis industry. Managing Director at GMP Securities L.P., Martin Landry, weighs in. See Feature

Victoria Gold (TSXV: VIT) - With comments from PI Financial's Mining Analyst, Gary Sidhu, BTV looks at Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, which is expected to be in production in 2019. See Feature

mCloud Corp. (TSXV: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) - BTV discovers how this company is using artificial intelligence to solve the problem of energy waste for partners like Telus and Starbucks. With thoughts from Canaccord Genuity's Sr. Investment Advisor, Brent Todd. See Feature

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Host Taylor Thoen, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN - Saturday June 23 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday June 24 @ 9:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday June 23 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday June 24 @ 9:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

U.S. National:

Biz Television Network - Sun July 1 @ 10:00pm & 4:30pm PST, Sat July 7 @ 9:00pm PST



