

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) announced its Supervisory Board and the company's Chairman of the Executive Board, Stefan Heidenreich, have reached an amicable agreement that he will resign from the Executive Board when his current term of office ends on December 31, 2019.



The Supervisory Board additionally assigned Executive Board member Stefan De Loecker - currently in charge of the Near East/Americas regions - the board responsibility for Planning, Strategy and Corporate Development, as deputy of the Chairman of the Executive Board, as from July 1, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX