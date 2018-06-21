

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Thursday as trade worries persisted and investors waited to see if OPEC and its allies would reach consensus on a deal to increase oil supply.



The Bank of England will announce its interest-rate decision later today, with traders looking for any hints of an August rate rise.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2 percent at 383.41 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was losing 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher in choppy trade.



Shire Plc shares rallied more than 2 percent. The drugmaker received approval from the U.S. health regulator to expand the offering of Cinryze to children aged six years and older with hereditary angioedema.



British property developer Berkeley Group Holdings lost 2 percent, a day after it warned of a 30 percent fall in pre-tax profit this year.



German automaker Daimler slumped 4.3 percent after it issued a profit warning, citing higher import tariffs amid an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.



French advertising company JCDecaux was up half a percent after it made a conditional $803 million takeover offer for Australia's APN Outdoor Group.



