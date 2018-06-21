

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company')



21(st) June 2018



TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company') has made an application for the admission of 18,598 Ordinary Shares of 26 1/4 pence each in the Company which to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange, in connection with the exercise of options by an employee of the Company in relation to The Intermediate Capital Group PLC Save As You Earn Plan 2016. Admission of the shares to the Official list is expected to occur on the 22(nd) June 2018.



The shares are issued fully paid and rank pari passu in all other respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.



In addition, the Company wishes to notify the market (as per DTR 5.6.1R) that, as a result of the above allotment of shares, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 290,347,981 Ordinary Shares (this excludes 3,733,333 shares held as treasury shares). Each Ordinary Share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company.



Therefore the above figure of 290,347,981 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Contacts:



Andy Lewis Company Secretary, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7754



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc via GlobeNewswire



BYT1DJ1R3



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX