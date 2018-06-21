Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 20-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.20p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.97p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16