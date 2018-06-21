Navigant (NYSE: NCI) today announced that Jacqui Record, managing director, and Kassem Younes, associate director, joined Navigant's global Disputes and Economics practice based in Dubai.

Record and Younes come to Navigant with extensive experience in forensic accounting and as expert witnesses on litigation matters in the Europe, South Africa, and the Middle East.

"We are pleased to welcome Jacqui and Kassem to the global Disputes and Economics practice. Their breadth of experience further extends the solutions we can provide our clientele in the Middle East," said Darin L. Buchalter, managing director and leader of the global Construction practice and the Disputes and Economics practice in EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Jacqui Record, Managing Director

Record has more than 25 years' experience working in forensic accounting and as an expert witness on many high-profile fraud and litigation matters in Europe, Southern Africa, and the Middle East. Record joins Navigant from Deloitte's forensic and dispute services in the Middle East, where she predominately focused on litigation and expert witness work. She has extensive testifying experience in both criminal and civil forums and has worked within major forensic companies and as a forensic accountant around the world.

Kassem Younes, Associate Director

Younes has experience working in forensic accounting and supporting expert witness on many fraud and litigation matters in the Europe and the Middle East. He joins Navigant from Deloitte's forensic team in the Middle East, where he specialized in disputes and investigations. He has a broad range of experience in commercial disputes both in local courts and international arbitration.

"The addition of these talented individuals to our global Disputes and Economics practice strengthens our group of leading experts and complements our established team in Dubai," said David R. Tortorello, Navigant leader of the Disputes, Forensics Legal Technology segment, which includes the Disputes and Economics practice.

Navigant's global Disputes and Economics practice provides accounting, valuation, financial, and industry expert opinion in a variety of sectors. Our work involves rigorous analysis of issues presented through experienced testimony before tribunals around the world.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant's professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage, and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant's practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

