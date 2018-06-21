

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer price inflation eased for the first time in five months in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 3.7 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 4.0 percent increase in April. The measure has been rising since February 2017.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew 4.0 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively in May.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent from April, when it rose by 0.6 percent.



