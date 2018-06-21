Suite of three SaaS products now support the full range of marketing challenges to help growing brands drive more revenue and conversions from email

Campaign Monitor announced today it has joined forces with Emma and Delivra to become the new Campaign Monitor brand, offering the leading email marketing solution for businesses of all sizes. As the three products address the range of email marketing challenges, it's now much easier for marketers to expand email engagement strategies as their business needs evolve. More than 250,000 organizations worldwide already benefit from Campaign Monitor's easy-to-use email solutions to send targeted emails and realize the value of email.

"The most important thing these three brands share is an incredible dedication to our customers. By bringing these companies together under the Campaign Monitor brand, our focus on the success of our customers has only gotten stronger. Our future product investments will be centered around helping our customers do more with less, helping brands drive more engagement and revenue from email, and helping marketers of every level grow as professionals. Not only do we have products to support businesses of different sizes, but we also have the resources marketers need to be successful, including design, deliverability, and strategic services," said Wellford Dillard, CEO of Campaign Monitor.

Email generates the highest ROI when compared to all other marketing channels according to the majority of marketers, and email marketing is the best-performing marketing channel for brands looking to make connections with customers. As email's dominance continues to hold true across industries, brands are in need of a partner who can grow with them as they increase sales, improve brand recognition and grow their business.

Helping marketers grow with professional and accessible products

For more than 14 years, Campaign Monitor has been dedicated to delivering powerful products in an accessible and easy to use fashion, a principle that the family of brands share. Together, with the help of Emma and Delivra, Campaign Monitor can focus on the important problems customers face and solve them in the most elegant ways possible. As marketers are confronted with delivering better results with fewer resources, the family of brands can help marketers drive engagement and revenue, while helping email marketers of every level flourish as professionals.

Providing human support and expertise customers need

A passion and care for individuals on the other side of the screen or phone is something that often gets overlooked in the technology world. However, the concept of helping marketers grow and the focus on the success of customers is a primary reason customers choose Campaign Monitor over other email service providers. As a family of brands, a commitment and focus on customer support and success continues to grow, offering a broader range of expertise to tap into and use to support customers.

Introducing Campaign Monitor's suite of email marketing solutions

Campaign Monitor brings together best-of-breed email marketing solutions and services to better support the email needs of all businesses by offering the following:

Campaign Monitor: This market-leading self-service brand focuses on delivering a better experience compared to freemium brands, with a primary focus on high volume email senders trying to drive more engagement with subscribers. With its easy to use marketing tool, marketers are able to send beautiful, targeted newsletters to grow their business.

This market-leading self-service brand focuses on delivering a better experience compared to freemium brands, with a primary focus on high volume email senders trying to drive more engagement with subscribers. With its easy to use marketing tool, marketers are able to send beautiful, targeted newsletters to grow their business. Emma: Emma's solution makes it easy for teams of all sizes to create and collaborate on beautiful campaigns. Its focus on delivering powerful personalization in an accessible way ultimately drives more conversions and sales. Emma also allows distributed business or franchised organizations to manage professional email marketing at scale.

Emma's solution makes it easy for teams of all sizes to create and collaborate on beautiful campaigns. Its focus on delivering powerful personalization in an accessible way ultimately drives more conversions and sales. Emma also allows distributed business or franchised organizations to manage professional email marketing at scale. Delivra: Delivra offers custom email marketing and automation solutions designed to meet the unique needs of every customer. Its service-centric model focuses on building more sophisticated, custom email solutions for businesses who have advanced email marketing needs but lack the resources to support it.

For more information about Campaign Monitor and its leading email marketing solutions, visit https://www.campaignmonitor.com/

ABOUT CAMPAIGN MONITOR

Campaign Monitor is a global software-as-a-service company specializing in email marketing with the mission of providing customers the tools to create meaningful connections with their audience. Together with Emma and Delivra, we strive to provide the best product and services for our customers, ranging from email marketing platforms for teams of all sizes, to easy-to-use tools that allow marketers to send targeted newsletters to grow their business. For more information about the Campaign Monitor family of brands, visit https://www.campaignmonitor.com/

