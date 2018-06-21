Duni launches fully recyclable coffee mug during the Volvo Ocean Race

MAMO, Sweden, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental awareness meets high-level design when Duni releases greatly demanded takeaway product.

When the Volvo Ocean Race starts its eleventh and final stretch on 21 June, everyone is invited to a big sailing event in Gothenburg. The competition has become famous for being one of the leading sail racing contests that takes place around the world, but also for its focus on the question of plastic pollution in our oceans. Among other things, different summits are held on this topic at each stop of the race.

Duni is an official supplier of the Volvo Ocean Race in Gothenburg for environmentally adapted products and services at the event's restaurants and dining area. During the event, a unique coffee cup will be launched, and it will be the first in Europe of its kind. For the first time, Duni has managed to create a fiber-based takeaway cup of the compostable bagasse, a by-product of sugar cane, and paper pulp. The mug can be used for a variety of drinks, both hot and cold. Bagasse is a material that breaks down quickly and returns to soil within a few weeks in industrial composting.

"Developing sustainable products has been one of Duni's top priority areas for several years, and today we offer a wide range of alternatives with high design factor under our ecoecho brand," said Saloni Deva, IR and Communications Manager at Duni. "In bagasse, we have found an incredibly interesting material that we constantly are investigating and testing to get into upcoming product lines. That we have now found a solution to produce one of the most used products - a takeaway coffee mug - is a success in itself, both for Duni and for the environment."

The coffee mug is launched in six sizes, and can be profiled with print.

For more information, please contact:

Saloni Deva

IR and Communications Manager

phone +46-734-196389

e-mail saloni.deva@duni.com

For more information about the product, please contact:

Niklas Bengtsson

Business Area Meal Service, Sales Manager

phone +46-734-196147

e-mail nicklas.bengtsson@duni.com

About the material bagasse

Bagasse is based on a residual of sugar cane that is created in the process of sugar production. The material goes back to soil in just a few weeks when composted.

About ecoecho

Duni has developed an entire range that has been given the name ecoecho. It includes products made of environmentally conscious materials in order to limit the use of non-renewable raw materials and also reduce the carbon footprint. For inclusion in the ecoecho range, the material must satisfy the criteria of resource efficiency, renewability, compostability and responsible forestry.

Press images

http://www.mynewsdesk.com/duni/latest_media

Links

Duni: https://www.duni.com/en/

ecoecho: https://www.duni.com/en/products/ecoecho/

Volvo Ocean Race:http://volvooceanracegoteborg.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/duni-launches-fully-recyclable-coffee-mug-during-the-volvo-ocean-race,c2555103

The following files are available for download: