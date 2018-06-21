Artificial Insemination Market Size Worth $2.63 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global artificial insemination market is expected to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Over the past few years, infertility has become a major public health concern across the globe. Artificial insemination is usually the preferred first-line treatment for infertility. According to WHO, around 10% of women in the world are struggling to get pregnant. Lifestyle changes, delay in pregnancy, and hormonal issues are some of the reasons contributing to the rise in infertility around the world.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



The exact estimation of infertility statistics is challenging, however, WHO monitors its prevalence across the world. At present, 46% of the global population lives in countries having low levels of fertility. According to United Nations, the global rate of fertility is expected to decline to 2.4 by 2030 and 2.2 by 2050. In developing or underdeveloped nations, medical consultation regarding infertility and childlessness was not easily accessible. Hence, there was lack of awareness about available assisted reproductive techniques including artificial or donor insemination and IVF

Browse full research report with TOC on "Artificial Insemination Market Analysis By Type (Intrauterine Insemination, Intracervical Insemination, Intravaginal Insemination), By End-use, By Source Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-insemination-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Artificial insemination is a first-line infertility treatment as it is minimally invasive and less expensive as compared to IVF

It is preferred mostly by single women who wish to conceive and same-sex partners with the help of fresh or frozen donor sperm samples. In some countries, lesbian couples are provided insurance coverage for these procedures

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) held majority of the market share in 2017 and is likely to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, as it is the most common and noninvasive procedure.

Fertility clinics held majority of the market share in 2017 as the number of medical facilities offering infertility treatments has been increasing over the past decade

Fertility clinics provide medical consultation regarding the detection of ovulation to perform the procedure for insemination. Sperm washing is also performed in the clinics to achieve optimum results

Artificial insemination with partner's or (AIH) sample held the majority of the source type segment share

Europe held majority of the market share in 2017 due to the presence of the largest number of patients and easily accessible treatment options

held majority of the market share in 2017 due to the presence of the largest number of patients and easily accessible treatment options On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market due to increase in awareness regarding artificial or donor insemination in the region

is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market due to increase in awareness regarding artificial or donor insemination in the region Some of the key players in this market include Irvine Scientific; Rinovum Women's Health, LLC; TenderNeeds Fertility; Conceivex, Inc.; Hi-Tech Solutions; among others.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy And Fracture Healing Market - The anti-osteoporosis market and fracture healing market is thus projected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market - The global pneumatic nebulizers market size was valued at USD 490.6 million in 2015.

Genitourinary Drugs Market - The global genitourinary drugs market accounted for USD 28.2 billion in 2015.

Practice Management System Market - The global practice management system market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the Artificial Insemination market based on type, end use, source type and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Intrauterine Insemination Intracervical Insemination Intravaginal Insemination Intratubal Insemination

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Fertility Clinics and Others Home

Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) AIH - Husband AID - Donor

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com