

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) and its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, announced their intention to record an estimated pre-tax charge in the amount of $2.5 billion ($1.8 billion after-tax) for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. Currently, the charge is expected to be recorded in connection with the Northern California wildfires. The company said the expected charge corresponds to the lower end of the range of the reasonably estimated losses. PG&E currently believes that it is reasonably possible that the amount of the loss will be greater than the amount accrued and are unable to reasonably estimate the upper end of the range. The company noted that the charge does not include any amounts for potential penalties or fines that may be imposed by governmental entities.



As of June 18, 2018, PG&E Corp. and Pacific Gas and Electric Company had received approximately 200 complaints on behalf of at least 2,700 plaintiffs related to the Northern California wildfires. PG&E Corp. and the utility are continuing to review the evidence concerning the causes of the Northern California wildfires.



PG&E Corp. CEO Geisha Williams said that recording the charge was made necessary because of the state's flawed policy of inverse condemnation and demonstrated the urgent need to reform the policy.



