WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk (VRSK) announced it has acquired Validus-IVC, a provider of claims management solutions and developer of the leading subrogation portal in the UK, verify. Validus-IVC has offices in Norwich and Bath, United Kingdom.



Mark Anquillare, chief operating officer of Verisk, said: 'With the acquisition of Validus-IVC, we look forward to the growth of our combined analytical products for the benefit of the UK insurance market.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX