

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $20.93 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $61.69 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.18 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $1.40 billion from $1.45 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $28.18 Mln. vs. $65.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX