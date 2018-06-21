

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence improved slightly in June after weakening in the previous month, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 70.3 in June from 69.9 in May.



The financial situation expectation of household index edged up to 89.1 in June from 89.0 in the prior month.



The sub-index for country's general economic situation expectations improved to 92.1 from 90.8.



The number of people unemployed expectation index increased by 3.4 percent to 75.4 from 72.9. Meanwhile, the probability of saving index dropped from 26.8 to 24.6.



