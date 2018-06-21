Corian Exteriors Brings Beauty and Functionality to the Headquarters of Innovative Cosmetics Company

LONDON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Italian leading company Omnicos (http://www.omnicos.it), specializing in private label cosmetics, has recently moved into its new premises in Bagnolo Cremasco, near Cremona, Italy. The main feature of the architectural project developed by Beppe Riboli Studio (http://www.bepperiboli.com) is a decorative façade made of Corian Solid Surface in pristine white colour that comes to life simulating a magnificent flight of butterflies. The new building, a highly innovative architecture in the surrounding landscape that is designed to promote the wellbeing of people at work, extends over 8,000 square meters, including offices and production facilities.

Omnicos is a company in constant evolution based on research and innovation that has been working for private labels in the cosmetic industry since 1998, and today is amongst the top international leaders in its field. The project by Beppe Riboli reflects the Omnicos corporate philosophy, which focuses on the importance of human values and team work. The new building comprises of three main elements - the headquarters, a connecting tunnel, the Research & Development laboratory - and is equipped with environmentally sustainable and zero impact technologies. The main element ofthe construction is its headquarters that includes offices, conference rooms and common areas where staff and clients can work comfortably on innovations with creativity and excellence.

On the outside, the headquarters features an element of high visual impact: a decorative façade in Corian Solid Surface created to attract attention and to amaze. Beppe Riboli successfully used the versatility of the material to express his own creative vision of a uniquely delicate and elegant flight of butterflies using Corian Solid Surface. This perforated façade has multiple aesthetic identities - backlit at night, gleaming bright in sunshine, and always creating suggestive effects with light and shadow.

Corian Solid Surface has a high resistance to UV exposure and adverse weather conditions, allowing it to be suitable for exterior cladding applications that maintain their original beauty over the years. For more than a decade now, Corian Solid Surface has been used for hundreds of innovative and unique façade projects around the world and can provide the same aesthetic and functional qualities in any climate. Its pristine white surface does not fade with time and has been chosen by many architects for sun screening, decorative and ventilated facades in combination with insulating materials, contributing to the energy efficiency of the buildings.