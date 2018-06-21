Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Adhesion Promoters Market Procurement Research Report' This report offers a detailed analysis of the supply market to help the buyers identify cost-saving opportunities. Our reports from the chemicals category provide comprehensive insights into different aspects of the supply market including current market trends, top suppliers, and supplier margins.

"One of the procurement best practices for the buyers is to engage with suppliers that can assist in price and demand forecasting," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, suppliers that have adopted sustainability best practices at their operational facilities will be the preferred suppliers for buyers looking to reduce GHG emissions," added Tridib.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend on adhesion promoters.

The growth of end-user industries such as automotive, paints and coatings, chemical, and marine

Growing demand for silane-based green tires

The rise in the manufacturing of plastic products

Report scope snapshot: Adhesion promoters category

Market Insights:

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend dynamics

Category Pricing Insights:

Outlook for input costs

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

