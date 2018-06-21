SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on strategic category management. As procurement is at the threshold of a new era, procurement organizations need to focus on driving efficiency through strategic sourcing efforts. It is essential for every organization to develop strong, long-term category strategies that merge with corporate, stakeholder, and procurement strategies. Additionally, by focusing on category management organizations can achieve breakthrough value and achieve long-term sustainability.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Category managers are budding as leaders and investors are recognizing procurement for the significant value it brings to a firm."

Category management strategies that drive better value:

Identifying challenges - Category managers may be excellent negotiators, but they aren't necessarily used to working in cross-functional teams. Hence, it's essential to identify challenges and adopt measures to overcome them.

A realistic transition into the new era Major shifts need to occur within the organization for procurement to transition into the new era of strategic category management.

Closing skill gaps through category management training Training is most effective when it is an integral part of a comprehensive organizational process for change management.

To read more, download this whitepaper

