SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on strategic category management. As procurement is at the threshold of a new era, procurement organizations need to focus on driving efficiency through strategic sourcing efforts. It is essential for every organization to develop strong, long-term category strategies that merge with corporate, stakeholder, and procurement strategies. Additionally, by focusing on category management organizations can achieve breakthrough value and achieve long-term sustainability.
According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Category managers are budding as leaders and investors are recognizing procurement for the significant value it brings to a firm."
Category management strategies that drive better value:
- Identifying challenges - Category managers may be excellent negotiators, but they aren't necessarily used to working in cross-functional teams. Hence, it's essential to identify challenges and adopt measures to overcome them.
- A realistic transition into the new era Major shifts need to occur within the organization for procurement to transition into the new era of strategic category management.
- Closing skill gaps through category management training Training is most effective when it is an integral part of a comprehensive organizational process for change management.
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
